Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 spec predictions have changed yet again

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 specs are ever-shifting, and it looks like the RTX 4070 will now arrive with improved VRAM. The latest next-gen leak follows reports of an RTX 4070 Ti – a new best graphics card contender that’ll apparently come armed with a “full fat” AD104 GPU and boast RTX 3090 Ti levels of performance.

The latest RTX 4000 leak courtesy of Kopite7kimi details new RTX 4070 specs, including 7680 CUDA cores and the same 12GB of GDDR6X memory used in both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. In addition, the leaker says the update comes with improved benchmarks, as the card can allegedly achieve a score of 11,000 in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme. For context, that means it’ll potentially outrun the current gen frontrunners like the RTX 3090 Ti and other higher-end SKUs.

The RTX 4070 specs are anything but set in stone, so you should pair these rumours with the usual grain of salt for now. If anything, it sounds like Nvidia hasn’t quite made up its mind about its next-gen GeForce GPU lineup, meaning it’s hard to predict whether we’ll actually get two AD104 GPUs or if the RTX 4070 Ti is already shelved.

Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs are expected to rock up in a few months’ time, but there’s a chance we’ll only get an RTX 4090 this year. However, the rumour mill is admittedly in disarray when it comes to a solid RTX 4000 release date, as it can’t make up its mind on whether the lineup is delayed or heading to China within the next couple of weeks.

If one thing’s certain, it’s that we’ll probably hear more about Nvidia and AMD’s gaming PC cards soon. The red team has already confirmed that RDNA 3 GPUs will rock up “later this year,” so Radeon rivals could be already on the battlefield waiting to charge.