This Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC has an amazing spec for just $989

You usually expect to make some big compromises when you’re buying a PC for under the magic $1,000 mark, but this Best Buy gaming PC deal enables you to pick up a great spec for just $989.99 right now. That price not only gets you an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, but you also get an eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That spec would usually set you back $1,179.99, but you can save $190 on it at the moment.

That’s not an entry-level spec, but more what you expect to find in the best gaming PC options we’ve reviewed for mid-range budgets, with plenty of power for gaming at 1,920 x 1,080, even if you whack up all the eye candy. In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, for example, we found this graphics card could even play Cyberpunk 2077 at the Ultra ray tracing preset at an average of 73fps, thanks to some help from the frame generation tech found in the Nvidia DLSS 3 suite.

Meanwhile, the CPU is an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 based on the acclaimed Zen 4 architecture. It doesn’t have the 3D V-cache found in the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but it’s still plenty fast enough for most people’s gaming needs, and it has eight cores as well, plus a decent 5.3GHz boost clock.

We’re also really pleased to see 32GB of RAM in this machine, as you often only get 16GB in PCs that cost under $1,000. Running at 5,200MHz, it’s not the absolute best gaming RAM you can buy right now, but it’s great to get 32GB in a machine at this price, not only giving you enough memory for gaming, but also enough to comfortably have lots of software and browser tabs open at the same time. Likewise, it’s good to see a 1TB NVMe SSD included here, giving you enough room to install Windows and a few of the latest games too.

Built by iBUYPOWER, this Scale Gaming Desktop Valorant VCTA PC is focused on maximizing the core specs rather than offering pretty frills. Accordingly, there’s only a mATX motherboard with a budget B650 chipset, a basic tower for the CPU cooler, basic black cables, and little in the way of extras. However, the RGB lighting on the RAM and fans adds a touch of color and, more importantly, you get a great CPU and GPU, with plenty of memory too.

If you want to pick up this PC for the bargain price of $989.99, you need to click on this link here. There’s also a good deal going right now for its cheaper sibling, which only has 16GB of RAM, a six-core Ryzen 5 7600, and an AMD Radeon RX 7600, but this is still a half-decent spec for 1080p gaming if you don’t have much money to spend, and it’s a bargain for just $749.99 right now.

If you prefer to have complete control over the specs in your rig, then check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process step by step.