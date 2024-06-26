Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti finally has the right price

GPU prices are coming down to much more sensible levels right now, and the latest graphics card to get the price it should have had in the first place is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. In this graphics card deal on Best Buy, you can currently pick up a PNY RTX 4060 Ti card for just $364.99, saving you $35 on the MSRP. There’s even better news if you’re in the UK, as you can now also grab an overclocked MSI RTX 4060 Ti card for just £339.99.

This Nvidia GPU got off to a shaky start when it was first released a year ago, and it was clear in our GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review that its $399.99 price was too much for a card with just 8GB of VRAM, meaning it didn’t get a spot on our best graphics card guide. Drop the price by $35, though, and this card makes a lot more sense.

As we found when we recently tested this GPU in our HP Omen 40L review, the RTX 4060 Ti can play a demanding game such as Cyberpunk 2077 at the stunning-looking Ultra ray tracing preset at 1,920 x 1,080. Thanks to its support for AI frame generation via Nvidia DLSS 3, it produced a smooth average frame rate of 71fps at these settings. It will even run F1 2023 at 69fps at the Ultra High preset without any help from DLSS, complete with ray tracing enabled.

The only downer is that this card only has 8GB of VRAM, which is fine for most of today’s games right now, but doesn’t give you much headroom for future proofing in tomorrow’s demanding games. In my own tests, I’ve also found that you can’t run Doom Eternal at Ultra Nightmare settings with ray tracing enabled unless you have more than 8GB of VRAM.

These scenarios are the exception rather than the norm, though, and in the vast majority of games, you’ll find the RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful GPU that can run games smoothly at amazing-looking graphics settings. In this case, the $364.99 card in question is a PNY model, with a twin-fan cooler and a standard 8-in PCIe power connector, so you don’t need to worry about hooking up a 12VHPWR cable.

Another PNY RTX 4060 Ti card is also on offer at Best Buy right now, with an extra $5 buying you a fancier XLR8 model, which overclocks the GPU slightly from 2,535MHz to 2,555MHz, giving you a 20MHz boost. In my experience, you’re not going to notice the difference from a 20MHz GPU overclock in games, but the option is there and it only costs an extra $5.

Meanwhile, gamers in the UK can pick up an MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3x OC 8G card for just £339.99 in this Amazon deal. That gets you a triple-fan cooler and a 40MHz GPU overlock, which takes the boost clock up to 2,565MHz, with the option to run it at 2,580MHz if you enable the Extreme Performance mode in the MSI Center software. That’s a great deal for this card.

If you’ve never upgraded your GPU before, make sure you also check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we run you through the whole process step, including graphics card installation.