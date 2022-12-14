Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti specs may not include VRAM upgrade

There’s no official word on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti yet, but it seems like the company are already hard at work at putting together the mainstream graphics card’s specs. Unfortunately, those hoping for more VRAM may be disappointed by team green’s upcoming GPU.

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti won’t be the best graphics card in terms of raw performance, it should hopefully offer great value from a cost to performance perspective. It’ll also be able to make use of Nvidia DLSS 3 to help boost fps even further through Frame Generation.

Don’t expect it to be punching above its weight when it comes to running high resolution textures, though. According to kopite7kimi, the RTX 4060 Ti won’t feature more VRAM than its predecessor.

This would make it one of the few Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards not to receive a VRAM bump, with both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 getting a boost. The rumoured RTX 4070 Ti is also believed to have more memory, making the situation all the more strange.

Like all GPU leaks, however, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nvidia is likely still finalising the design of the RTX 4060 Ti, and this could be subject to change.