Brace yourself, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 release date may be soon

Many expect the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 release date to fall next month, and new rumours further cement this prediction, but come bearing a more specific date. So, those of you hoping to upgrade your GPU in the near future, mark your calendars and prepare your wallets, as the next pixel pusher from Nvidia could be coming over the hill very soon.

Currently, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the best graphics card you can buy if you want to upgrade your system with a Lovelace pixel pusher that doesn’t break the bank. However, it’s only a matter of time a cheaper DLSS 3 capable GPU usurps the “value” champion.

According to reliable leaker hongxing2020, the RTX 4070 will be on store shelves come April 13. Prior reports that the card would arrive next month further cement this claim, and the Twitter user has previously shared accurate launch dates for the RTX 4000 series.

There’s still no word on when the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date will be, nor when team red plans to launch its competitor, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. Either way, current generation graphics cards should hopefully become far more affordable this year, which is something I’m sure we can all get behind.