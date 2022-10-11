Nvidia RTX 4070 image provides first look at mid-range GeForce GPU

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is yet to be formally confirmed, with team green having only shown off its RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards. However, an image of the pixel pusher has peaked out from under the shadows of its bigger, more powerful siblings, giving us our first glimpse at the mid-range GeForce GPU.

Moore’s Law Is Dead shared a snippet of what the RTX 4070 Founders Edition in a recent YouTube video, albeit with heavy edits to protect their source. They also gave some details about the size of the graphics card, confirming that it will be a two-slot design and actually be more compact than an RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The YouTuber was unable to divulge any RTX 4070 specifications, as it appears that Nvidia is attempting to muddy the waters and weed out potential leakers by providing slightly differing information to insiders.

Nonetheless, we can safely presume that this GeForce GPU will potentially serve as the best graphics card for those looking to better balance price and performance.

It’s unclear when the RTX 4070 release date will fall, but this will likely be contingent on how quickly Nvidia can move its oversupply of RTX 3000 graphics cards and how strong AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are when they finally arrive.