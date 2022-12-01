Nvidia allegedly abandons original GeForce RTX 4070 specs

It’s safe to presume that the GeForce RTX 4070 will eventually hit the market, despite no official word from Nvidia itself. However, it appears that team green’s plans for the GPU have changed, with reports suggesting its original specs are being abandoned.

We don’t yet know how the GeForce RTX 4070 specs will stack up against its more powerful counterparts and competition, in the race for the title of best graphics card. While it will undoubtedly lag behind in terms of raw performance, it could be a better value option depending on what price it launches at.

Current rumours point to the GeForce RTX 4070 using a different GPU die than the previously expected AD104-275. This is according to kopite7kimi, but they stop short of explaining whether this means Nvidia plans to slot a more powerful chip in its graphics card or opt for something with less oomph.

We can’t know for certain why Nvidia would abandon the original GeForce RTX 4070 specs, but we can hazard a few good guesses. The upcoming RTX 4070 Ti may have forced the company’s hand, but it’s also just as possible that team green feels threatened by the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Regardless of its makeup, the GeForce RTX 4070 should still be able to boost fps much higher than many 30 series pixel pushers, as it should support Nvidia DLSS 3. And, as always, these kinds of rumours should always be taken with a grain of salt.