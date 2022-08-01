Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU could take on the RTX 3090 Ti

A new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU leak has rolled up to the rumour station, and the upcoming RTX 4000 card could keep up with the RTX 3090 Ti. The souped-up AD104 will allegedly rock better VRAM and a CUDA core bump compared to the ordinary RTX 4070, but it’ll also demand more from your gaming PC PSU.

According to reliable leaker Kopite7kimi, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti will “easily match RTX 3090 Ti.” In terms of on-paper specs, the graphics card will apparently feature a “full-fat AD104” GPU armed with 7,680 CUDA cores. It’ll also potentially pack 12GB GDDR6X VRAM – an improvement over previous RTX 4070 memory capability predictions.

Of course, with great power comes a greater thirst for power supply juice, as the RTX 4070 Ti could guzzle as much as 400W. In other words, the full-fat AD104 might be a bit too much for your mid-range gaming PC build, especially if your PSU already has its hands full powering your gaming CPU.

Just like with all RTX 4000 rumours, it’s best to take these new RTX 4070 Ti whispers with a grain of salt. Predicted specs for the green team’s next best graphics cards are continually evolving, and the lineup isn’t set in stone. It may also take a while for the next-gen GPU to show up, as rumblings suggest only the RTX 4090 will release this year.

An RTX 3090 Ti punch

That said, most rumours suggest the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 will show up in the next few months, and there’s already talk of an RTX 4090 Ti. Whether the latter card will actually become a thing remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that Nvidia isn’t playing around when it comes to next-gen performance.

The RTX 4090 range is set to enter the ring alongside AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, with both options setting the gaming PC bar ever higher. Yet, team red’s contenders seemingly sap less power than Lovelace, which could help give them an edge.

Intel is technically also a horse in the next-gen race, even if it’s trailing behind both Nvidia and AMD. Leaks point toward yet another Intel Arc delay, and the company’s plan to release a new graphics card every year up to 2025 might not come to fruition after all.