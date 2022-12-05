Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti leak suggests it’ll arrive very soon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti could arrive sooner than you’d think, as a new leak hints at a January release date. The early listing also implies that’ll have 16GB VRAM, rather than packing 12GB like its cancelled RTX 4080 counterpart.

Nothing is set in stone when it comes to the best graphics card race, as the RTX 4070 Ti is rumoured to be the RTX 4080 12GB model under a different guise. If the mid-range GPU does spring from the “unlaunched” Lovelace contender’s ashes, it’ll provide PC players with access to DLSS 3, Frame Generation, and other next-gen Lovelace tricks at a lower price point.

According to a now-deleted listing by Italian retailer Drako.it, the RTX 4070 Ti is set to arrive on January 5, 2023 (via Wccftech). The preemptive page includes a count-down timer to drum up hype, accompanied by mismatched specs that claim it’ll wield 16GB VRAM. Before you get your hopes up, that latter point appears to be a typo, as the listing specifically includes “12GB” in its heading.

That said, Nvidia is reportedly abandoning its original vision for the GeForce RTX 4070, as it seemingly won’t use an AD104-275 GPU. While we’d always advise taking any rumour mill murmurs with a grain of salt, there’s a chance we’ll see a bunch of different graphics card specs arrive compared to what was originally planned.

At the moment, the next-generation graphics card scene only caters to premium builds and enthusiast needs. Sure, the Radeon RX 7900 XT will offer up premium specs for less than an RTX 4080, but neither camp will help you build the best cheap gaming PC using a shiny new GPU. Worse still, Nvidia insists that its last-gen RTX 3000 lineup is still part of its current family, a gesture that may prevent the words ‘Lovelace’ and ‘budget’ from residing in the same sentence.