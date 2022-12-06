Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 price cut may be on the cards for GPU

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a powerful graphics card, but it’s so far proving to be unpopular among PC gamers. The lack of demand for the company’s second RTX 4000 pixel pusher is likely down to its cost, with many bemoaning its MSRP. Now, reports suggest that team green is preparing a price cut.

Whispers of this proposed GeForce RTX 4080 cost reduction arrive just before the race for the title of best graphics card sees new competitors arrive on the scene. If Nvidia is having problems shifting its GPU now, it could be in for a new world of hurt come the arrival of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and its more powerful counterpart, the RX 7900 XTX.

However, in its reporting of the potential GeForce RTX 4080 price cut, MyDrivers (via harukaze5719) says that its source emphasis that this is not in response to the upcoming pixel pushers from team red. Instead, this decision was apparently made from Nvidia’s “own considerations to stimulate sales.”

We should know soon enough whether Nvidia plans to make the GeForce RTX 4080 cheaper, with current expectations falling around mid-December. However, it’s currently unclear how much we can expect the price to fall, if at all.

