Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 reviews – our roundup of the critics’ scores

The embargo for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 reviews has finally lifted, and it looks like the new Lovelace GPU boasts powerful pixel pushing performance

The first Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 reviews have finally gone live, just a few days shy of the graphics card’s launch. While team green has already shared some details and internal benchmarks for its new GPUs, we can now see how well its performance claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

It could be the best graphics card to launch this year if you don’t fancy splashing out for an RTX 4090, but our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review notes that the new GPU is quite pricey itself. Let’s take a look at what other outlets think:

Outlet  Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Review
PCGamesN Killer 4K graphics card, grisly price
Club386 The one and only
Dexerto Pricing is this GPUs main enemy
Digital Foundry  A powerful GPU with a big pricing problem
Gamers Nexus Nvidia’s Lost It
JayzTwoCents NVIDIA should have STARTED with the RTX 4080 
LinusTechTips Nvidia lied in a GOOD way

The consensus appears to be that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, as expected, delivers the lion’s share of performance offered by its more powerful and more expensive sibling. This is the case whether Nvidia DLSS 3.0 is enabled or not, meaning you can expect to boost fps even higher when enabling the upscaling tech.

We won’t know for sure how the RTX 4080 stacks up until the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series arrives later this year, specifically the cheaper RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. You can expect reviews for each of those cards from us in the near future, so stay tuned!

