EVGA auctions Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU prototype for charity

When EVGA cut ties with Nvidia earlier this year, many thought that we would never see what designs it had in mind for the GeForce RTX 4090. However, in a surprise turn of events, you now have a chance to own one of the few prototype GPUs made prior to the company’s exit from the market. Better still, it’s a working graphics card that can play games.

In terms of raw performance, the GeForce RTX 4090 is undoubtedly the best graphics card you can buy today. While it doesn’t bear the branding, this ‘EVGA Next Gen Graphics’ is a Lovelace flagship in all but name.

If you’ve the cash to spare and fancy owning one of the last GPUs ever made by EVGA, you can head over to the company’s forums and place a bid. Your purchase will go to a good cause, too, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital charity.

At the time of writing, the highest bid currently rests at $9,200 USD, so be prepared to cough up a signifiant chunk of change if you want to be in with a chance of grabbing this particular RTX 4090. Just make sure you familiarise yourself with the rules of the auction, particularly when it comes to regional restrictions.