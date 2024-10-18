Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 guide: What we know about the new gaming GPU range

The age of Ada is drawing to a close, and the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 range is reportedly looming on the horizon, but what do Jensen and his team of GPU architects have in store for PC gamers this time? While Nvidia hasn’t officially announced any new gaming graphics cards based on its new Blackwell architecture, there are plenty of rumors and leaks doing the rounds, which have enabled us to estimate the specs, price, and release window of the new cards.

Now we know that AMD is abandoning high-end GPUs for the next Radeon generation, Nvidia looks set to have a clean run at the premium end of the GPU market. Assuming there are no catastrophic disasters on the way, this means Nvidia will be able to grab the best graphics card title with its next flagship GPU, which is rumored to be called the RTX 5090.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 GPU range

We’re expecting the initial wave of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards to comprise the RTX 5090 and 5080 at the high end, with the RTX 5070 in the mid range and the RTX 5060 at the more affordable end of the scale.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

The cream of the crop in Nvidia’s new Blackwell lineup looks set to be the RTX 5090. If rumors are to be believed, the new GPU will be based on the new GB202-300-A1 chip, and will come with a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

The word is that, in the case of the RTX 5090, 22 of this GPU’s SMs will be disabled. This would mean the RTX 5090 has 21,760 CUDA cores, 170 SMs, and 170 corresponding RT cores, assuming Nvidia sticks to its traditional building block structure.

If the leaks are true, the RTX 5090 VRAM will also be attached to a 512-bit memory interface, meaning it will have an enormous amount of memory bandwidth at its disposal. The RTX 5090 power draw is also expected to peak at 600W.

For more details about the rumored specs, price, and release, check out our full RTX 5090 guide.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

The second Blackwell GPU from the front looks set to be the RTX 5080 which, if the rumors are correct, looks set to have a significantly lesser spec than the 5090. According to the latest leaks, the RTX 5080 has 10,752 CUDA cores spread across 84 SMs, with 84 RT cores.

According to the latest leaks, the RTX 5080 VRAM setup gives you 16GB of GDDR7 memory with a 256-bit memory interface, but it will reportedly also run at a very high clock speed of 32Gbps, potentially giving it a total memory bandwidth of 1,024GB/s – that’s even more than the RTX 4090.

There are also rumors that there will be a 24GB RTX 5080 coming at a later date, which will reportedly have the same core GPU spec as the 16GB card, just with more memory. This would be possible using 3GB rather than 2GB DRAM chips, such as the new Samsung 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM that’s recently been announced.

For more details about the rumored specs, price, and release, read our full RTX 5080 guide.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

According to the latest leaks, the RTX 5070 has up to 6,400 CUDA cores and 50 RT cores, being based on the new GB205 GPU. However, it’s also rumored to only come equipped with 12GB of VRAM attached to a tight 192-bit interface, much like the RTX 4070 today. However, the memory is at least rumored to be GDDR7, so it should still have a decent amount of bandwidth at its disposal.

For more details about the rumored specs, price, and release, you can read our full RTX 5070 guide.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060

The RTX 5060 is set to be the most affordable desktop GPU in the new Blackwell lineup, and it’s expected to be launched shortly after the RTX 5070. There haven’t been many leaks about the specs yet, but we hope that this GPU will fix some of the shortcomings of its predecessor, the RTX 4060, such as its lack of bandwidth and surprisingly high price.

For more details about the rumored specs, price, and release, check out our full RTX 5060 guide.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 release date estimate

Our best estimate for the RTX 5000 release date is January 2025, based on rumor and speculation, as Nvidia hasn’t officially announced a date.

According to the latest rumors, Nvidia is planning to unveil the RTX 5090 and 5080 at the CES tradeshow in January 2025, with a full release coming soon afterward. There are also rumors that the RTX 5070 release date will be in February 2025, followed shortly by the RTX 5060 release date in March. However, none of these dates have been confirmed by Nvidia, and this is all based on leaks and speculation.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 price estimate

We expect the RTX 5000 price to start at $299 and go up to around $1,699. However, this is based on the current RTX 4000 range pricing and speculation, as Nvidia hasn’t officially announced any prices for the new GPUs.

Estimated price Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 $1,699 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 $999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 $599 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 $299

While you’re waiting for the new GeForce RTX 5000 lineup to arrive, check out our GeForce RTX 4080 Super review, where we put Nvidia’s current $999 champion through its paces.