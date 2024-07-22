Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 now releasing in 2025, leak suggests

Countless leaks and reports have all pointed towards the new Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs arriving in late 2024, but a new claim, from an often-reliable source, now states that we may have to wait until CES 2025 to see the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards.

Many of the best graphics cards have had debuts at the world’s biggest tech show, including the Nvidia Super lineup this year, but this new timeline would buck the company’s recent trend if it’s true. The RTX 2080, RTX 3080, and RTX 4090 all launched in September or October, with a two-year gap between them, after all. Nvidia, rightly, has stayed quiet on details up until now, so these expectations only came from leaks and insider reports.

While we’ve seen plenty of speculation that the RTX 5090 release date would arrive in 2024, this latest info implies we’ll be waiting a few months longer. Kopite7kimi, an often-reliable industry leaker said “I think we won’t see RTX 50 until CES” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This is, of course, all at the rumor stage right now, but Kopite7kimi has good form for Nvidia leaks. Back in December 2022, for example, they nailed the RTX 4070 specs over three months before the release date. While some prominent PC hardware X (formerly Twitter) accounts, such as RedGamingTech, are saying this new targeted date means the cards are being “delayed,” it’s worth remembering that Nvidia has never announced a release date for this card.

This news comes off the back of the RTX 5090 clock speed being reportedly leaked, with the rumored frequency being significantly higher than the RTX 4090 clock speed.

CES 2025 is set to take place between Jan 7-10 and is usually kicked off by a keynote where the reveal of these new graphics cards seems most likely, but plans are always subject to change.

Wondering whether to wait to upgrade your graphics card? Check out our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super review and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX review to see where some of the most recent GPUs stack up.

We’re hiring!

Do you love tweaking your CPU and GPU to get the best frame rates in your games? Can you write informative and interesting copy quickly, coherently, and accurately? Then we want to hear from you. PCGamesN is looking for a new, UK-based hardware writer to write news, reviews, guides, and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs.

Apply here!

If you’d like to join our passionate, hugely experienced hardware team, then send us your application without delay as the closing date is July 26.