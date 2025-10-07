Grab a free copy of ARC Raiders, thanks to Nvidia

Nvidia is back at it with yet another freebie for anyone who purchases a brand-new graphics card. From today, you can claim a free copy of ARC Raiders with any eligible purchase of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card or better, or a laptop containing an equivalent GPU.

Nvidia is on a roll recently with giveaways and bundles like this one, including a recent Battlefield 6 bundle that enabled gamers to pick up that game for free. This new bundle switches out Battlefield for ARC Raiders, Embark's new extraction shooter, with several of the GPUs on our best graphics card guide eligible for the giveaway.

Announcing the new bundle in a new blog post, Nvidia confirmed that anyone purchasing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, or RTX 5070 graphics card, or a laptop containing the mobile equivalent GPUs, will be eligible to claim the Deluxe edition of ARC Raiders. You'll also be able to claim the Astro cosmetic pack, which contains several rare outfits and emotes, as well as 2,400 Raider tokens to use in the game.

The bundle is available worldwide from October 7 to November 4, although some regions, such as Russia and China, are excluded. Not every retailer will support the bundle, so make sure you double-check where you purchase your new GPU or laptop, but the offer is available on Amazon right now. Nvidia advises that you should receive instructions on how to claim your copy once you purchase your GPU or laptop. You'll need to claim the code using the Nvidia app, which you can then use to add the game to your Steam account.

After a long summer of RTX giveaways, including a Borderlands 4 RTX 5090, it's good to see the company is still at it with these offers. A new Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU will certainly help you to get your gaming PC ready for ARC Raiders, although the ARC Raiders system requirements show that an RTX 20-series GPU, such as the RTX 2070, will get you up and gaming, too.

Thinking about a new rig entirely? You can always check out our best gaming PC guide, which lists some of our favorite pre-built options, as well as our best gaming laptop guide for a more portable selection. That list, in particular, lists options that will be eligible for this giveaway, too, including the Razer Blade 16, which we tested in our Razer Blade 16 review.

