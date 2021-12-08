Gigabyte has 16 custom Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs on the cards

Nvidia’s revamped RTX 2060 12GB refresh has officially released, but insufficient stock levels have caused retailers to not even bother listing it as out of stock. While rumours suggest a refreshed RTX 3000 series lineup and brand new RTX 4000 GPUs are in the works for 2022, Nvidia has yet to reveal its graphics card plans. Thankfully, an EEC listing by Gigabyte has confirmed Nvidia’s plans for a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti and 12GB RTX 3080, and numerous custom iterations could be coming next year.

According to the filing, Gigabyte RTX refresh plans include six RTX 3070 Ti 16GB designs and ten versions of the RTX 3080 12GB. The manufacturer’s release schedule suggests that an RTX 3080 12GB Aorus Xtreme and mini-ITX model will be available, while the RTX 3070 Ti is limited to Eagle, Vision, Gaming, and Aorus Master custom configurations.

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3000 refresh isn’t the only product on the horizon from Gigabyte, as the EEC listing also includes three custom AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs, featuring 4GB VRAM and a full Navi 24 chipset. Naturally, this is great news for red team fans looking for a cheap gaming PC upgrade, as word of custom configurations adds clout to the card’s rumoured 2022 release date.

Nvidia and AMD remain tight-lipped about next year’s slate of GPUs, so you might want to curb any excitement for an official announcement. That said, Gigabyte’s EEC information all but confirms the RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 12GB, and AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT’s existence, so we’ll likely hear more about the new components at CES 2022.