Nvidia’s RTX 4070 GPU just dropped to its lowest ever price

If you’re in the market for a new pixel pusher to prepare for the upcoming game release season, we’ve found some brilliant graphics card deals that will power you through 2024 and beyond. These Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE cards have both dropped to new, low prices but only for a limited time.

We originally ranked the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 as one of the best graphics cards but replaced it once the Super variant was released, as it offered better performance for the money. With this new deal dropping the RTX 4070 to just $499.99, however, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. As for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, this card still holds a place on our list as the best mid-range card.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 OC V2 12G has an MSRP of $559.99 but is currently available for just $534.99. To unlock the additional $35 saving and drop this graphics card to its lowest-ever price, you’ll need to use the code “FANDUA5762″ at checkout.

This deal is part of the Fantastech deals on Newegg, but this is by far the most appealing of the deals that we’ve found. What’s more, Nvidia is even offering a free Black Myth: Wukong copy with this discounted graphics card.

Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro Radeon RX 7900 GRE started life at $539.99 and has dropped to $519.99, with an additional $10 to be saved if you use the code “FANDUA5753”. There aren’t any active qualifying game offers on this graphics card at this time, however.

Both of these graphics cards represent fantastic value for around $500, and will comfortably see you playing this year’s biggest upcoming games at decent settings.

