Nvidia GPU supply for graphics cards slashed by up to 20%, with "no new product in 2026," says fresh leak

Nvidia GPU supply in 2026 seemingly just took another hit, as according to a new leak, delivery of its GPUs to its graphics card production partners "has been cut down 15%-20%." What's more, the same source suggests there will be "no new product in 2026," seemingly confirming the cancelation or very long delay of the RTX 50 Super series. Along with other reports that the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB have been canceled, it paints a depressing picture for the graphics card market this year.

This demoralizing Nvidia leak strongly suggests that anyone lucky enough to grab one of Nvidia's best graphics card options at a reasonable price last year will be extra happy, as those looking to upgrade any time soon will have a hard time grabbing a card at a sensible price. That said, supply in retailers, especially of lower-end cards, remains good for now, with prices of the likes of the RTX 5060 still sitting at MSRP.

The source of this rumor is regular tech leaker MEGAsizeGPU, who posted on X that "NVDA GPU supply to AIC has been cut down 15%-20%." AIC refers to add-in card manufacturers, also known as add-in board (AIB) manufacturers, which are the companies that take Nvidia's GPUs (that also ship with VRAM supplied by Nvidia) and package them into a full graphics card.

"The good news is that Nvidia still bundles a GPU with memory. The bad news is that there will be no new product in 2026," continued MEGAsizeGPU.

The latter point seemingly confirms that the RTX 50 Super series, which was expected to launch at CES earlier this month, has been canceled or significantly delayed. It would seem more likely that the lineup has been completed canned, though, as 2027 is expected to see the arrival of Nvidia's next GPU architecture and a new line of RTX 60 GPUs, such as a possible RTX 6090.

Meanwhile, Hardware Unboxed reports that the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB have also been completely canceled, with Asus reportedly confirming to the tech YouTubers that supply for these GPUs has dried up.

This is a particular shame, as these were both among the better value Nvidia RTX 5000 series cards at the time of their launch, thanks to them both having a decent amount of VRAM without the ultra-high GPU price of alternatives such as the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. In contrast, the likes of the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 8GB have been shown to struggle for performance in several situations, thanks to their modest amount of VRAM.

Interestingly, this all comes at a time when AMD has stated it will work with its board partners to try and "maintain prices close to what AMD suggests." Not that this fairly loose commitment rules out supply issues and rising prices for AMD graphics cards, and it's not like many of the RX 9000 series cards have stayed at their MSRPs anyway, but it provides a little bit of hope.

While the graphics card market - and RAM market - looks like it's going to be a bloodbath this year, at least there are plenty of other areas of new PC tech that aren't suffering with AI-related RAM supply issues. The latest OLED gaming monitors look stunning, while plenty of new gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, cases, and more will provide plenty of ways to upgrade over the coming months.