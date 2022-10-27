Nvidia is personally testing RTX 4090 GPUs damaged by 12VHPWR cable

GeForce RTX 4090 cards damaged by the 12VHPWR cable must now be sent directly to Nvidia HQ, including any made by the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, and more

The controversy surrounding the 12VHPWR cable adapter that comes packaged with every Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card seems to grow in the telling by the day, with team green itself now taking matters into its own hands. The company is briefing all board partners to send any and all damaged cards back to Nvidia HQ so that it can conduct its own internal failure analysis.

Reports continue to emerge of RTX 4090 models being damaged by the 12VHPWR cable adapter, with the Nvidia subreddit now housing a dedicated thread for the topic. Following on from announcing plans to open an internal investigation into the melting cable issue, team green is now reportedly instructing the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, and other partners to send any damaged models directly to Nvidia.

This is according to Igor’s Lab, who has also written up a fantastic explainer for why the 12VHPWR cable, or rather Nvidia’s in particular, is so problematic. You can check that out here for a detail explanation, but anyone looking to address the problem themselves may want to get their hands on CableMod’s own GPU adapter for the RTX 4090.

Meanwhile, anyone looking to grab the best graphics card without the 12VHPWR should mark their calendars for November 3rd, as that’s when AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are scheduled to be revealed. Team red confirmed its Radeon RX 7000 series won’t use the RTX 4090 power cable, so we shouldn’t see similar problems arise with the new pixel pushers.

