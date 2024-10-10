Check out this Lego Fortnite gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super

Nvidia has revealed an exciting mod project in the form of a LEGO Fortnite gaming PC, powered by the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. Built by CzugA, the stunning custom PC is truly a marvel to look at and would be the perfect gaming rig for anyone who enjoys the LEGO Fortnite game mode.

We consider the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super to be the best graphics card for under $1,000, and it’s the perfect GPU for this stunning Lego Fortnite build. You would have no issue running any Fortnite game mode with this rig at the highest graphical settings and with ray tracing enabled.

Here are the specs for the LEGO Fortnite gaming PC:

LEGO Fortnite gaming PC specs Motherboard ASUS TUF Gaming B760-Plus WiFi D4 CPU Intel Core i5-14400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super RAM Kingston Fury Beast RGB 32GB, 3200MHz DDR4 Storage Samsung 980 M.2 PCIe NVMe 1TB PSU be quiet! Straight Power 12 850W Cooling Alphacool

The specs of this PC more than meet the Fortnite system requirements, and you should also have no issue with the demands of most modern 3D games at both 1080p and 1440p.

This build utilizes some of the recently released LEGO Fortnite sets and features over 1,000 bricks in total. The water cooling is also lit in a way that makes it look like slurp juice running through the build.

Everything about this build screams fan service to LEGO and Fortnite fans alike, and it’s easily one of the best custom gaming PC projects I’ve seen, but that’s likely because it combines a lot of my interests. I would proudly display this PC if it were my own, although it would likely need regular dusting without a proper case to keep the components clean!

