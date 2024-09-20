This Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 UK gaming GPU deal is outstanding

Now is a great time to pick up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for your gaming PC, as this graphics card deal enables you to save 20% on the usual cost of this overclocked MSI Ventus 2X card. The only downer is that you have to be in the UK to take advantage of this offer, which comes courtesy of Overclockers, but that’s a great price for this card if your feet are standing on the right piece of rock right now.

We criticized the price of this Nvidia GPU in our original GeForce RTX 4060 review, meaning it missed out on a place in our best graphics card guide. However, at £254.99 it’s a much more tempting proposition for UK gamers than its original price of £299.99.

What’s more, this Ventus 2X card takes you beyond the stock spec for this GPU, by overclocking it. Usually, the RTX 4060 boost clock tops out at 2,460MHz, but this MSI card’s GPU can boost to 2,505MHz as standard, giving you a small bump in performance. That’s why it usually costs £319.99.

In our tests, the GeForce RTX 4060 is a solid GPU for gaming at 1080p, and it also has all the core benefits of Nvidia’s pricier RTX 4000-series GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. This includes support for Nvidia DLSS 3 with frame generation, which can massively improve frame rates in games that support it, using AI to insert extra frames between the ones generated by the GPU.

In our tests, engaging Nvidia frame generation made the F1 22 frame rate at maximum settings jump from an average of 65fps to 102fps, for example, and took the Hitman 3 frame rate from 63fps to 95fps. If you engage both DLSS frame generation and DLSS Super Resolution on the Quality setting, I’ve found you can even run Cyberpunk 2077 at the ultra ray tracing preset and still average 90fps at 1,920 x 1,080. That’s a great achievement for a GPU that costs just £254.99 right now.

If you’re in the UK, you just need to click here to go to Overclockers where you can buy this graphics card at its current discount price.

For more information about the technology supported by this GPU, check out our Nvidia DLSS guide, where we take you through how DLSS upscaling and frame generation work, and their impact on performance.