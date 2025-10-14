Win a free Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with a Battlefield 6 design, thanks to MSI

Hyped for Battlefield 6, but need a new GPU for your rig? MSI has got you covered with a special giveaway that could give you the chance to win a brand-new, BF6-themed Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, totally free.

This Nvidia GPU is the second most powerful card on the market, and it's a model that we've featured in our best graphics card guide as the option for gamers with a cool $1,000 to spend. This MSI giveaway, meanwhile, means you won't need to spend a dime, with its custom Battlefield 6 livery set to look fantastic in any gamer's build.

MSI's Battlefield 6 giveaway involves a limited edition MSI Nvidia Geforce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC graphics card with the special Battlefield 6 design on the bottom. To enter for a chance to win it, you'll need to interact with MSI on one of its social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook and follow the relevant instructions on its giveaway post.

For instance, this X post explains that, for X users, you will need to follow and re-tweet the original post, then tag three other users who you'd want to "squad up" with. Your reply will also need to include the #MSIxBATTLEFIELD6 hashtag for it to count.

The competition runs from October 10 to October 27 and you'll need to be at least 18 years old or older to enter. The giveaway isn't open worldwide, however, and you'll need to be a resident in one of several eligible countries to be in for a chance to win. The full list of terms and conditions, including eligible countries, can be found here.

I've loved the Battlefield series since 1942, so I'm hyped for whoever wins this MSI card - best of luck to all of our readers. If you're curious to know our thoughts about the new game, you can check out our Battlefield 6 review next.

Unsure if your PC can handle a GPU like this one? Make sure to check out our best gaming motherboard guide first if you're considering a big upgrade, especially if you're thinking about ditching your CPU for a newer model from our best gaming CPU guide, too.

Got some serious opinions about Nvidia, Battlefield, or just PC gaming in general that you want to share? Check out our community Discord server next, where you can start chatting with other likeminded readers and staff.