Save $50 and grab an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 for just $499, if you're quick

There's a brilliant deal to be had on a brand new Nvidia graphics card right now, and it's all thanks to Amazon. This MSI-branded Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 has dropped in price to just $499, saving you $50 on its MSRP, at least while stock lasts.

The RTX 5070 is one of the most recent Nvidia graphics cards to go on sale, and while stiff competition from AMD denied it a place on our best graphics card guide when it launched, it's a much better buy at this price. With Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi frame gen support included, you've got the potential to unlock some seriously high frame rates with this GPU, even at higher resolutions like 1440p.

As we show in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review, the RTX 5070 is able to balance those new Nvidia features without the serious power demands of its bigger siblings like the RTX 5090. Multi frame gen support sits front and center of the offering, using AI to insert up to three extra frames between each hardware-rendered pair. That can really make a difference when you're using a monitor with a high refresh rate, giving you much smoother gameplay.

This MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X OC graphics card is overclocked as standard, giving you a boost clock speed of 2,542MHz, along with an "extreme performance" mode that takes it up to 2,557MHz. It comes with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, too, giving you a decent boost in performance compared to Nvidia's 8GB RTX 5060, and allowing you to switch to 1440p gameplay in certain games.

A 250W TDP limit makes this mid-range gaming GPU a decent upgrade for older builds, too, as it will likely mean you don't need to upgrade your power supply, as you almost certainly will with the very most powerful GPUs now available. This MSI RTX 5070 won't stay at this $499 price tag forever, however, so make sure to grab it from Amazon using this link here before the discount, or the stock, runs out. UK gamers, meanwhile, can pick it up for £460.99 using this link instead.

