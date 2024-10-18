The Nvidia app is getting an official launch alongside the RTX 5090, says leak

The launch date for the Nvidia app might have just been leaked. A new post on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Nvidia might be releasing its brand new driver app to the wider public at the same time as it launches its brand-new GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.

It makes sense for Nvidia to want to launch its new app alongside its next-gen graphics cards, which are almost certainly going to be among the best gaming GPUs that you can buy once they launch. We’re expecting to see these new GPUs (and, it seems, the new app to manage them) announced at the CES 2025 trade show in Las Vegas in early January 2025, although that isn’t confirmed.

This new leak comes from regular and sometimes reliable hardware leaker kopite7kimi on X/Twitter. Under a post originally made by Videocardz, kopite7kimi tweets that the Nvidia app “will be released officially together with RTX 50” series graphics cards. If Nvidia does make an announcement at CES 2025, then it seems likely that the launch will take place alongside the new flagship RTX 5090 and other top-end cards, with CEO Jensen Huang’s CES 2025 keynote speech on January 6, 2025 being one of the more likely dates for an official statement.

A January launch date for the Nvidia app does conflict with previous comments from the company that the app would launch by the end of the year, but only by a week. The Nvidia app beta launched earlier this year as a new replacement for the GeForce Experience and Control Panel apps for managing your graphics cards, with Nvidia adding new features to it regularly since then.

It hasn’t finished work on it, either. Just this week, a new Nvidia survey popped up on Reddit, asking users to comment on which legacy features should be ported into the new app. A recent update also added a huge number of other improvements, and we’d expect Nvidia to issue several other updates before a final release.

The Nvidia app is the future for managing the settings on your Nvidia graphics card, but you don’t have to wait until January to try it out. If you’ve already got an Nvidia GPU like an RTX 4070 Super, you can download the latest beta version here, as long as you’re happy dealing with any bugs or missing features that appear in this test release.

If you’re more excited by Nvidia’s next-gen cards than its new app, check out our RTX 5000 series guide to dive through all of the latest hints and rumors.