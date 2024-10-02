There’s a big new Nvidia App update out and it’s finally worth the upgrade

There’s a big update out for the Nvidia App, and while the GPU driver program is still in beta, the company is finally planning to release it to the wider public later this year. That means the GeForce Experience app will soon be consigned to history; with these new features, now might be time to make the switch.

This new update (10.0.3.152) will make the experience of handling some of the best graphics cards that Nvidia has released even easier. It’s still in testing, but Nvidia has now made clear that the app is expected to exit beta by the end of the year.

One of the big new additions is Nvidia G-Sync controls in the new Display Settings section. The company introduced these in the last Nvidia App update back in August, where you can also control settings like your screen resolution and refresh rate. This continues Nvidia’s migration away from the Nvidia Control Panel, with other settings like custom resolutions and multi-monitor configuration planned for future updates.

Other improvements to the Nvidia App include added multi-monitor support for RTX HDR, the AI-powered game filter that adds HDR-style colors to games that don’t actively support it. If you’re rocking a multi-monitor setup, you can now take advantage of the filter on all of your screens. Along with this latest Nvidia App update, you’ll need to make sure you update to the latest GeForce Game Ready driver (565.90) before you can use this feature, which you can download here.

Nvidia is also taking advantage of direct feedback from users. One feature it claims is based on user feedback is the new Heads Up Display, which displays system stats, frame rates, and latency information both in and out of gameplay. There are also accessibility tweaks available to make font colors more readable, while a new Optimal Settings feature makes it easy to enable a middle-of-the-road preset configuration for games.

Nvidia has also introduced some new, quality-of-life usability improvements. It’s now possible to set persistent custom filters and sort criteria for your games and apps in the Graphics menu, and there are now controls to hide or remove any apps or games you’ve manually added. If you’re trying to use Nvidia’s screen recording tool, ShadowPlay, to record your gameplay but you run into a Digital Rights Management (DRM) issue, the in-game overlay will also now alert you.

Keen gamers facing driver issues won’t have to switch apps to switch back to an earlier driver, either. You can now roll back to an earlier driver using the Nvidia App via the Drivers menu, once you’ve updated to this new version.

You can download the latest version of the Nvidia App here. This new release will hopefully make managing the settings for your Nvidia GPU much easier. If you’re planning your next build, Nvidia is still top of the pack with some of the top GPUs you can buy, including the RTX 4070 Super, which is our pick for the the best card for most users.