The original Nvidia Shield might be nine years old now, but it’s still getting some love. Nvidia has just released a brand new update for all Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro models that adds several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, including an important fix for GeForce Now streaming.

Even with aging hardware, these Nvidia TV boxes are still great for streaming games remotely using the Steam Link app for your local Steam games or GeForce Now for everything else. The newest Shield Pro’s Nvidia Tegra X1+ SoC, the same chip found in the Nintendo Switch, is great for streaming. However, if you’re planning to stream games locally from your PC, you’ll still need a capable rig, though not necessarily the best gaming PC to get the job done.

The latest Nvidia Shield Experience Upgrade 9.1.1+ (build 33.2.0.252) comes with a number of enhancements. There’s a major fix for the GeForce Now app, fixing a bug that forced it to crash when it launched. There are also improvements to the Shield’s Match Frame Rate feature, still technically in beta, which syncs your TV to the frame rate used in your streaming game or media.

Other fixes include an issue with the Shield storage suddenly filling up, USB drives showing as corrupted, a problem with no audio after plugging a headset into the controller while Dolby Audio Processing is enabled, and a fix for occasional crashes from DRM apps.

There are also some other minor fixes, such as video distortion in RGB 8-bit Rec.709 display mode, a recording mode you’d see in high-end cameras. Plus there are some odd bugs that showed misreported information for mounted storage and NAS folder capacities, as well as not being able to disable a specific display setting for HDMI 1.4 after a factory reset, which have also received fixes.

There hasn’t been a new Nvidia Shield since 2019, but it’s great to see Nvidia continue to support even the oldest Shield TV with new updates. If you haven’t got one for yourself, you can still pick up the original Shield TV for $149.99, or the Shield TV Pro for $199.99.

Looking for other ways to move your gameplay away from your desk? Check out our best gaming handheld PC shortlist for some ideas, with options such as the Steam Deck OLED giving you enough portable power to take your favorite games with you, wherever you go.