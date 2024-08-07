Nvidia App gets an update, and it is a must for GeForce GPU users

Nvidia App has just had a hefty new update, with the GPU maker integrating several new features into it that used to exist in other Nvidia apps, such as GeForce Experience and the Nvidia Control Panel. These new features include display setting adjustments, such as resolution and refresh rate, as well as a new section that houses Nvidia’s video enhancement technologies, such as RTX Video Super Resolution.

The new update (version 10.0.2.207) makes it easier than ever before to get the most from the best graphics card models made by Nvidia. Technically, the app is still in the beta stage, but we’ve been running it for months, and it offers a vast improvement over Nvidia’s previous disparate apps.

The first main feature of the new Nvidia App update is the inclusion of a Displays section in the System tab. This pulls in the Windows resolution, refresh rate, and orientation controls for your monitors, as well as other connected display devices.

Although this is hardly a revolutionary change, it means you can change these settings, as well as other graphics settings, from the same interface. What’s more, it’s actually a lot easier to open the Nvidia App from the system tray than to minimize all your windows, right-click on your desktop, and open the Windows display settings.

Next to this new Displays section is another new section simply called Video. Here you can get access to RTX Video HDR and RTX Video Super Resolution, along with slider controls for customizing these two features. RTX Video HDR can be used to drag up standard dynamic range video to look like HDR video, with the expansion of its color and contrast range enhanced by Nvidia’s RTX AI capabilities. It works on streaming video and local files played on Chromium-based browsers, and in VLC.

Meanwhile, RTX Video Super Resolution also uses AI to enhance streaming video by removing compression artifacts and sharpening edges when upscaling.

Other improvements to the Nvidia App include a reorganization of the Graphics tab, which means you can now organize the massive list of apps and games (for which you can assign custom graphics settings) into alphabetical order. The list can also be filtered, and you can choose to hide entries from the list.

The changes continue with the Settings section now letting you select different languages for the Nvidia App. The Statistics Overlay can now also show 1% low frame rate figures, along with its other real-time stats, such as CPU usage, latency, and other GPU info.

In a potentially controversial move, Nvidia has also provided the option to integrate its AI app, ChatRTX, into the Nvidia App. ChatRTX is a localized AI system that can scan the files on your system, and then use large language models or image generation AI models (powered locally by your RTX GPU) to ask questions of and interact with your data.

For those not into AI, it will possibly be an unwelcome step towards AI being pushed into their system, but currently, it’s completely optional to actually install the app, and ChatRTX does run completely locally anyway so there’s no data security risk.

The final piece of the puzzle is that Nvidia is giving away one month of free access to PC Game Pass for new Xbox Game Pass members. The company is spinning this as being part of the benefits of using Nvidia App, but there’s nothing in the promotion that actually relates to the app. It’s just that you’ll see this offer and future offers promoted there.

You can download the latest version of Nvidia App here, and it’s available for free for all Nvidia GPU users. In fact, it’s free for everyone, but it won’t be much use if you don’t have an Nvidia GPU.

If you don’t yet have a new Nvidia RTX GPU, you can find our pick of the best options in our best graphics card guide, with the RTX 4070 Super being a great choice if you’re seeking a balance of performance and value.