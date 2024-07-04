This could be the quickest way to play Once Human when it lands

It hasn’t taken Nvidia long to jump on board with the hype for two of the biggest games of the moment, with it announcing The First Descendant is available to play today on GeForce Now and Once Human will be arriving on launch day too, saving you having to wait for the game to download on your possibly slow internet connection. These two titles join 20 other that Nvidia has announced as being made available over the course of July 2024.

The GeForce Now service essentially lets you pilot an Nvidia GPU-equipped PC from afar, providing high-end gaming performance without the need to own one of the best graphics cards yourself. Tiers start from exactly no dollars and no cents a month for a 1-hour-at-a-time ad-support session, rising to $9.99 a month for 6-hour sessions with a dedicated up to 1080p rig, and top out at $19.99 a month for an 8-hour session on an up to 4K/240Hz rig.

You have to own the games yourself to play them on these rigs but with no cost for the actual PC, you can log on with a lower-tier PC, a laptop, or even a tablet or gaming handheld like the Asus ROG Ally.

As for that list of new titles, the four titles arriving today are:

The Falconeer (Free on Epic Games Store, July 4)

The First Descendant (Steam)

Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store)

Meanwhile, other titles such as Once Human and F1 Manager 2024 will be arriving throughout the next month, as listed below:

Once Human (New release on Steam, July 9)

Anger Foot (New release on Steam, July 11)

The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22)

CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

Stormgate Early Access (New release on Steam, July 30)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)

Content Warning (Steam)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

HAWKED (Steam)

Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

Plenty of these titles have us excited for their arrival but Once Human in particular is one we’re looking forward to, especially given its availability will coincide exactly with the wider Once Human release date, although Nvidia doesn’t list a specific time for when the game will be available on its service.

The First Descendant should also lend itself well to being played on a streaming service and you may even find you have better luck getting on a working First Descendant server by logging in via an Nvidia GeForce Now server.

Meanwhile, if you’ve only vaguely heard about Once Human and want to learn more about the upcoming survival game, check out our Once Human guide for release date details, gameplay explainers, trailers, and more.