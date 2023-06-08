Nvidia’s new driver unlocks the lightning fast speeds of PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Testing done with new PCIe 5.0 SSDs shows Nvidia’s latest beta driver gives a drastic performance boost, as seen with the Crucial T700 Gen5 SSD.

Crucial T700 SSD center screen with lightning in the background against a black sky.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

NvidiaPC games hardware

The age of PCIe 4.0 is over: long live PCIe 5.0! The new generation of SSDs are hitting the market, and wowing us with their incredible sequential read and write speeds. The performance jump from PCIe 4.0 is well-documented, but it turns out there’s more left in the tank for PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Testing done on the new Crucial T700 SSD shows that Nvidia’s latest GeForce Game Ready driver version boosts the performance of PCIe 5.0 SSDs above their already impressive levels.

Let’s back up a bit. Just what’s all this about PCIe? PCIe (or Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) lets you connect GPUs and SSDs to your motherboard with a high-bandwidth expansion bus. PCIe 4.0 was cream of the crop until recently, boasting a data transfer rate of 16 gigatransfers per seconds. Now, PCIe 5.0 doubles that to 32 GT/s. Impressive speeds have been demonstrated by the newest SSDs to hit the market, but we’re already seeing a performance boost with the latest drivers from Nvidia.

YouTube Thumbnail

YouTube channel Compusemble ran a side-by-side comparison showing the performance differences for the Crucial T700 between Nvidia’s older 532.03 version of its Game Ready driver and beta 535.98 version. The results are stark.

Screenshot showing PCIe 5.0 performance on old Nvidia driver.

When tested on the older 532.03 driver, the Crucial T700 demonstrated a 26% performance increase over its unknown PCIe 4.0 counterpart. But its speed on the beta 535.50 driver blew that out of the water, with a 45% performance increase demonstrated, and a bandwidth milestone of 33.12GB/s reached. This shows how keeping up-to-date with the latest software could be the key to unlocking the potential of your PCIe 5.0 SSD.

Screenshot from Compusemble's video showing PCIe 5.0 SSD performance in the latest Nvidia driver version.

In the market for a new SSD? While we’re waiting to get our hands on the latest generation of solid-state drives to see if they get our seal of approval, make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming SSD on the market right now.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.