Grab an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card for $50 under MSRP, while you can

More deals on Nvidia graphics cards have begun to pop up, and this time, you can score yourself an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 for a good $50 under its recommended price. Thanks to Walmart, this overclockable PNY model card is on sale for just $499.99, saving you over 10%, at least while the stock lasts.

The RTX 5070 is part of the latest Blackwell Nvidia GPU lineup, and while stiff competition from AMD denied it a place on our best graphics card guide when it launched, it's a much better buy at this price. With Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi frame gen support available, you've got the potential to unlock some seriously high frame rates in-game with this GPU, even at 1440p.

As our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review shows, this GPU balances those new and fancy features without being hugely hungry for power. Multi frame gen is a big selling point here, as it uses AI to insert up to three exra frames between each hardware-rendered pair, which can really help make for super-smooth motion if you have a monitor with a high refresh rate.

This PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC Triple Fan card comes overclocked too, with a boosted clock speed of 2,587MHz, compared to the standard boost clock speed of 2,512MHz, providing a bit of extra performance. Its 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, meanwhile, is far less limiting than the 8GB you'll find in the entry-level RTX 5060, giving you the opportunity to boost your screen resolution up to 1440p, at least in some games.

At this new price, the RTX 5070 is a solid mid-range gaming GPU with great ray tracing performance, and thanks to that 250W TDP limit, it isn't as greedy for energy as Nvidia's top spec models. This discounted PNY card isn't going to be around at this price for long, however. If you want to score this bargain, make sure to click this link through to Walmart before the sale ends, or before the stock runs out.

Keen to start upgrading your PC with some better parts for gaming? Our best gaming motherboard guide is a good place to get started, with options to suit an AMD or Intel-centered build at any price point.

