Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti spotted on an upcoming gaming laptop’s spec sheet

There could be a new budget GPU coming to Nvidia’s RTX 3000 range in the future, slotting just under the RTX 3060, if the specs of a new gaming laptop from Asus are anything to go by. Discovered by leaker Momomo_us, the RTX 3050 Ti is listed as a potential option, showing the card with 4GB of GDDR6, although no other info on the GPU is given.

With the previous Turing generation of graphics cards, the RTX lineup only went as low as a 2060, so this would be the first 50-named Nvidia card since the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super, and the very first to have hardware-accelerated ray tracing capabilities. The RTX 3060 is currently the cheapest Ampere card available, although when considering price to performance, the RTX 3060 Ti is still the best graphics card for a budget PC build.

As it looks like there could be a desktop variant of the 3050 Ti – it was already spotted along with a non-Ti variant on the specs sheet for a prebuilt Lenovo gaming PC back in January – could the budget crown be taken from the 3060 Ti with this new card?

Since the desktop RTX 3050 Ti was spotted with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM rather than the 4GB on this listing, there could be a difference between the mobile and desktop versions of the card. This is a trend we’ve seen a few times already, with laptops including an 8GB RTX 3080 instead of the 10GB desktop variant, and a 6GB RTX 3060 rather than its 12GB counterpart. Things can easily change during development, however, as recent rumours suggest the un-released RTX 3080 Ti has dropped from 20GB of VRAM to 12GB.

With the 3060 having an MSRP of $329, you can expect the 3050 Ti to have a price tag somewhere below $300. Once we get more information on the specs of the GPU and any potential benchmark leaks, we should get a better idea of how the card will perform.