The Nvidia RTX 3060 finally takes its rightful place among Steam users

It’s been a long time coming, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 has finally beaten out every other graphics card for the most coveted spot in the Steam Hardware Survey. While GPU shortages, cryptocurrency booms, and other market shenanigans may have delayed its rise, it looks as though it may sit at the top for a prolonged period after all.

As of September 2023, the RTX 3060 commands a healthy 6.10% share of all systems that have Steam installed on them, with the biggest swing of all graphics cards on that platform, up by 1.37%. The now dethroned GTX 1650 maintains a small lead over the GTX 1060 and RTX 2060, while the RTX 3060 Ti isn’t too far behind, rounding off the top five GPUs.

We wouldn’t expect any current generation pixel pushers to be all too popular right now. That said, it seems the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is proving to be the preferred choice among Steam users, even if it only accounts for 0.92% of all PCs.

While all of team green’s current lineup can be found in the detailed graphics card breakdown, things are less rosy for team red. The only RDNA 3 GPU to make an appearance here is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, with a paltry 0.22% share.

Given how many Steam users have now upgraded to an RTX 3060, we likely won’t see it usurped anytime soon, even with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 now readily available. In fact, it’ll likely take a 60 class graphics card from the Nvidia RTX 5000 series to knock this newly crowned ruler. For those curious, you can find the rest of the Steam Hardware Survey findings here.

If you’re in the market for a mainstream pixel pusher, check out our AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT review for the cheapest GPU we can heartily recommend right now. Although, if you have a little extra cash to hand, give our AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT a look for the best value option.