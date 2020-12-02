Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti reviews – our roundup of the critics

Nvidia’s brand new RTX 3060 Ti is available to purchase from today, and with many reviews starting to come out of the woodwork, it seems like the graphics card has had quite the warm welcome. But does the card live up to Nvidia’s claims it’ll beat the RTX 2080 Super in game performance, and how does it stack up to the competition from AMD?

During Nvidia’s official reveal of the 3060 Ti, there were drastic improvements shown over its previous generation Turing equivalent, the RTX 2060 Super, putting it on par with a 2080 Super – and there’s significant improvements in benchmark software. However, benchmarking isn’t everything – the card needs to perform strongly in real-world gaming too.

Fortunately, according to reviews, this is shaping up to look like one of the best graphics cards you’ll be able to buy if you’re looking to build a gaming PC under $1000 / £1000, and should smash through 1440p gaming in the latest titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and CD Projekt Red’s latest when the Cyberpunk 2077 release date rolls around.

These are some of the performance figures we’ve seen from reviewers so far. Of course, these reviews are carried out with the Founders Edition card, so we might see slight performance improvements in the future from those factory overclocked boards from third party manufacturers.

TechRadar – Up to 8% better than the 2080S / 39% improvement over the 2060S in 3DMark

KitGuru – Average 3% improvement on the 2080S / 34% faster than the 2060S in 14 games

Tom’s Hardware – 5% faster than the 2080S / 35-45% better than the 2060S in 9 games

TechSpot – 50% better than the 2060S / 20% improvement on the Radeon RX 5700 XT in 18 games

Eurogamer – Nearly 90% of the performance of the 3070 / Outperforms RX 6800 XT with ray tracing enabled

It seems to be a great choice if you’re running one of the older GTX 10 or RX 500 series cards, with Eurogamer seeing an 80-90% performance improvement in the RTX 3060 Ti over the similarly priced at launch four-year-old GTX 1070.

All in all, these are some remarkable results over last generation’s equivalent, and that low retail price of under $400 / £400 makes it all the more impressive for a flawless 1440p card, and even 4K resolutions if you’re willing to turn a few options down. The fact that with a bit of overclocking you can almost match the performance of the 20% more expensive RTX 3070 makes it one of the best price to performance graphics cards we’ve seen in 2020.