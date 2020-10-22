Nvidia’s RTX 3080 20GB has been cancelled, apparently

Rumours of a 20GB RTX 3080 began floating around in September, giving hope to those that haven’t been able to dodge stock issues and get their hands on a standard 10GB version. While we were led to believe that it was just around the corner with a December release last week, Nvidia has now reportedly cancelled the card entirely.

In fact, while the expanded lineup has yet to be officially announced, Nvidia’s upcoming graphics cards are dropping like flies, as VideoCardz states the RTX 3070 16GB and the RTX 3070 Ti / Super have both been axed as well.

Nvidia has yet to speak out about the whispers and no reason has been given, but it’s been suggested that the RTX 3080 20GB met its fate due to low GDDR6X issues. The same can’t be said for the RTX 3070 16GB, however, as that would’ve contained the same GDDR6 memory as the standard RTX 3070, which still has yet to see the light of day after being delayed until the end of October.

Without these refreshes on the board to compete with AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series, this could potentially spell trouble for the green team if these reports are accurate. Fortunately, VideoCardz also reports that the RTX 3060 Ti / Super is still planned for a November launch, which could keep a level playing field.

We’ll likely hear more about Nvidia’s plans around the same time AMD launches Big Navi on October 28.