The Nvidia RTX 3080 Super could be coming to gaming PCs as well as laptops

Just last week we heard whispers that ‘Super’ variants of cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 would find themselves inside the future best gaming laptop, with boosted clock speeds and extra CUDA cores. It looks like desktop SKUs could be in the works too, according to leaker Kopite7kimi, claiming that “not only laptops” will see Super Ampere GPUs soon.

There’s reason to be hopeful, as this leaker has been reliable in the past, successfully releasing specs regarding the RTX 3080 Ti. It’s also par for the course for Nvidia to release iterative models across both platforms, as this was the case with the previous RTX 2000 Super series. Plus, with signs that the GPU shortage is coming to an end, the company could have the capacity in 2022 to add yet more models to its lineup.

We’ll have to see whether Nvidia sticks with the same VRAM capacities as the original models. We’re already expecting this on the mobile versions of the RTX 3070 Super and RTX 3080 Super, which could both release with the same 8GB and 16GB of video memory respectively.

With the 3090 packing 24GB of VRAM, the desktop RTX 3080 Super model could have an increased memory capacity, helping to fill that performance gap between the two standard models. As the standard 3080 already sets you back $699 at MSRP, its boosted sibling could sit near a four-figure price tag.