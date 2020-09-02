Nvidia reveals GeForce RTX 30 graphic cards, and the cheapest is $499

Tech giant Nvidia has unveiled a new line of GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. CEO Jensen Huang showcased the new goodies during a showcase from his kitchen in an impromptu reveal. All three of them are based on Samsung’s 8N process node, and the price tags are quite decent, we reckon.

The RTX 3070 is the cheapest of the bunch and will set you back $499/ £469. It comes with a memory capacity of 8 GB GDDR6 and a boost clock of 1.73 GHz. You’ll have to wait for the longest for this one, though, as it won’t be out until sometime in October. The middle option is the RTX 3080, which offers more memory capacity with 10 GB GDDR6X. The boost clock comes in quicker, too, at 1.71 GHz. The good news, though, is you can get your hands on this one this quickest, as it’ll be available September 17 for $699/ £649.

The most expensive, powerful graphics card of the bunch is the RTX 3090. The memory capacity is 24 GB GDDR6X, which is quite a leap from the previous two. The boost clock comes in at 1.70 GHz, and you can get your hands on it September 24 for $1,499/ £1,399.

You can find more details on Nvidia’s website, and If you’d like to check out the presentation in full, you can find it below:

We also found out during the reveal that Fortnite is getting ray tracing. The battle royale will soon support four separate RTX-powered effects, which we caught a glimpse of in a trailer.