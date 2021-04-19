It looks like the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is ready for mass production

Without official confirmation from Nvidia, the RTX 3080 Ti is still just a rumour that’s expected to fill the gap between the $699 RTX 3080 and $1,499 RTX 3090 next month. Facebook user Lok LOK is fueling the flames of speculation, however, photographing a box that’s bound for the USA with an enticing RTX 3080 Ti label slapped on the side.

Looking at the box in more detail, the cards are specifically MSI’s Ventus 3X factory overclocked model, leaving us in the dark as to whether there’ll be a Founders Edition – after all, Nvidia didn’t release a reference version for the RTX 3060. The label also details 12GB of VRAM, further confirming earlier suspicions that the 3080 Ti’s originally planned 20GB had been downgraded. Rumor has it that the card is currently set for a May release date, the same month the 3070 Ti could launch.

With shipments already spotted, the rumoured release next month looks increasingly likely. Still, while we still have zero word from Nvidia itself on the cards, we’ll have to wait for an official release date until we can be sure. We should hopefully hear something from Nvidia in the coming weeks, however.

Much like other cards in the RTX 3000 series line-up, Nvidia hopes to reduce stock issues with a revised chip that won’t be compatible with beta drivers removing the Ethereum mining nerf, although its previous attempt with the RTX 3060 was unsuccessful.

Even with the RTX 3080 Ti supposedly being incapable of mining Ether, high demand from gamers means this card will be just as hard to pick up at release. Have your refresh buttons at the ready…