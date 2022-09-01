Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs could be pushed back till after halloween

An Nvidia RTX 4000 delay is reportedly on the cards, as next-gen GeForce GPUs might not show up until after Halloween. Whispers suggest best graphics card contenders like the RTX 4090 will pop up in November, but the RTX 4090 Ti could also end up being a part of the green team’s initial lineup.

According to reliable insider harukaze5719, Nvidia is considering pushing back its RTX 4000 unveiling from October to November. Naturally, this contradicts previous whispers of a September GPU reveal, but news adds clout to imminent arrival rumours.

While it looks like GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs will be with us by the end of the year, there’s still an air of uncertainty when it comes to specific SKUs. Previous reports the RTX 4090 will be the only next-gen Nvidia card to arrive this year, and the GPU giant seemingly can’t make its mind up about RTX 4070 specs.

Harukaze5719’s RTX 4000 release date heads up includes a splash of RTX 4090 Ti news, as Nvidia is apparently “preparing” the enthusiast-grade card. The leaker says the chonky graphics card features an “exaggerated” cooler design, which might be a reference to previously leaked renders that depict a hefty body and shroud.

As with all leaks, it’s best to take any RTX 4000 delay news with a grain of salt, as Nvidia hasn’t actually declared any release date plans. Nevertheless, the arrival of next-gen GPUs is somewhat inevitable, so shiny new GeForce will likely enter the fold alongside AMD RDNA 3 cards before the year is out.