Gigabyte lets Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 GPU info slip

Gigabyte appears to knows something we don’t about the Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, as the manufacturer seemingly just namedropped the two unannounced models. While rumours suggest the Nvidia RTX 4070 release date is imminent, the confirmation also provides some new RTX 4060 specs insight.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, the Nvidia RTX 4070 will join its best graphics card comrades on the battlefield next month. Of course, if you’re familiar with the realm of GPU rumours, you’ll know that the company is notorious for changing its mind at the last minute, meaning it’s best never to get you’re hopes up based on speculation alone.

However, now there’s even more reason to believe the shiny new GeForce cards will arrive soon, as a Gigabyte Control Center update outright mentions the RTX 4060 and 4070. Spotted by Videocardz, version 23.03.02.01 of the software appears to feature support for the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aero OC 12GB and RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8GB – two custom models that come with a factory overclock.

Naturally, the Gigabyte blurb adds clout to recent whispers, including rumours that the RTX 4060 will feature the same GPU as its laptop counterpart. Both the update notes and previous leaks suggest the desktop card will come armed with 8GB VRAM, but we’ll need to wait and see whether it also uses an AD107 chip under the hood.

We’re less surprised about the prospect of the RTX 4070 wielding 12GB VRAM, as it’ll likely share a lot in common with the already available Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. Sadly, those same similarities could mean it’ll only cost $50 less than its souped-up sibling, meaning we’ll potentially have to wait even longer for a card with a mid-range price and capabilities