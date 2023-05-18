Nvidia announces RTX 4060 family of GPUs, pricing starts at $299

It’s official, the Nvidia RTX 4060 family is on its way. Three new GeForce GPUs will arrive in the next months, with the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti leading the charge on May 24. Mark your calendars, folks, that’s only six days away.

“Three? We were only expecting two!” I hear you cry. Well, that’s because Nvidia is releasing two versions of the RTX 4060 Ti, a model with 8GB of VRAM coming next week and another with 16GB of VRAM, due in July.

Finally, also arriving in July, is the Nvidia RTX 4060 at the welcome price of $299. Now, let’s take a look at each GPU in more detail, to see how these new entries in the best graphics card race are shaping up.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is the first pixel pusher to arrive from this new bunch of GeForce GPUs. It unfortunately packs the same amount of VRAM as its predecessor, but the good news is that it is more performant while being less power hungry to boot. It also matches the cost of the RTX 3060 Ti at $399 / £389.

Here are the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB specs:

RTX 4060 Ti 8GB specs Shaders 22 TFLOPs RT cores 51 TFLOPs Tensor cores 353 TFLOPs VRAM 8GB GDDR6 TGP 160W Price $399

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB

The heavy hitter of the Nvidia RTX 4060 family arrives in July. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is much the same as the 8GB model, but boasts twice the VRAM. This extra horsepower, naturally, comes at a cost: $100 to be precise, for a total price of $499.

Here are the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB specs:

RTX 4060 Ti 16GB specs Shaders 22 TFLOPs RT cores 51 TFLOPs Tensor cores 353 TFLOPs VRAM 16GB GDDR6 TGP 160W Price $499

Nvidia RTX 4060

Lastly, the Nvidia RTX 4060 will also join its 16GB Ti sibling in July. Despite being the runt of the litter in many ways, there are plenty of things about this graphics card worth celebrating. The most obvious is that it costs $299, beating its predecessor out by $29 and making it the cheapest 60 class GPU since the GTX 1060.

Here are the Nvidia RTX 4060 specs:

RTX 4060 specs Shaders 15 TFLOPs RT cores 35 TFLOPs Tensor cores 242 TFLOPs VRAM 8GB GDDR6 TGP 110W Price $299

Nvidia is keen to emphasize the advantages that Nvidia Frame Generation offers these cards. Internal benchmarks put the RTX 4060 leagues ahead of the RTX 3060 in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator with the technology enabled. However, it’s important to note this frame rate boost was much less marked in games that didn’t allow Frame Generation, such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The company is also transparent in that it sees the RTX 4060 family of graphics cards as suitable for 1080p gaming. Nvidia highlights that “77% of gamers play at 1080p or less”, using data pulled from the Steam Hardware & Software Survey, but it’ll be interesting to see how the GPUs stack up at 1440p.

Until we can run the numbers ourselves, we’d suggest taking the Nvidia benchmarking with a grain of salt and a healthy degree of skepticism. PCGamesN will have reviews of the entire Nvidia RTX 4060 family as they drop, so stay tuned!