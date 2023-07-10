Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB may be failing to convince AIBs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB has always been a slightly strange proposition. Aside from having double the VRAM capacity, it’s got exactly the same specs as June’s RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which itself didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Now, rumors are swirling that Nvidia’s add in board partners share this skepticism towards the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

According to Hardware Luxx editor, Andreas Schilling, “very few [add in board partners] are interested in promoting the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB”. Schilling, who claims to have spoken to some of Nvidia’s AIBs, states “The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16 GB of graphics memory should only have one purpose: To quiet those critics who find that 8 GB are not enough”.

It’s true that Nvidia’s plan to launch the RTX 4060 family with just 8GB of VRAM wasn’t a popular move. After all, it’s something of a downgrade in this regard compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3060, which commonly comes with 12GB VRAM, although an 8GB version does exist.

In response, Nvidia decided to release a 16GB version of the slightly souped up RTX 4060 Ti. But, as Schilling alludes to, this seems like it’s mostly to placate criticism, rather than court substantial sales figures in itself. The lack of enthusiasm from AIBs is likely to cause further problems for the 16GB version’s popularity, considering the pixel pusher won’t ship with a Founders Edition made by Nvidia.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, arriving July 18, comes hot on the heels of another Nvidia GPU release: the base RTX 4060 model. Although its MSRP is a full $200 below the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, it isn’t without its issues. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review said the card “has almost as many shortfalls as it does strengths” and awarded it 6/10.