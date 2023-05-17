Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti specs leak points to fewer CUDA cores than 3060 Ti

Possible Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti specs are making the rounds, and they’re pretty hard to get excited about. Despite some incremental improvements, the upcoming GeForce GPU looks unlikely to represent the generational leap forward that many were hoping for.

Many are hoping the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti will be the heir to the mid-range crown. The company has changed the pricing goalposts in recent years with its most recent GPU releases, with the Nvidia RTX 4070 serving as the best graphics card for those looking for the cheapest way to get system stretching performance.

Sadly, leaked Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti specs on Geekbench (via Videocardz) look a little underwhelming. It boasts 4,352 CUDA cores, a number that sounds impressive until you remember its predecessor, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, enjoyed a cool 4,864. The RTX 4060 Ti also fails to improve on its last gen counterpart when it comes to VRAM, with an unspectacular 8GB.

That said, new technology enjoyed by the RTX 4000 GPU, including Nvidia DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, confers an automatic advantage over its predecessor, even if it has fewer cores. Overall, the early benchmarking done by Geekbench suggests a mere 9% improvement over the RTX 3060 Ti. Obviously, that represents some forward movement, but it’s a more uncertain step than the leap many anticipated.

Of course, there’s been no official word from Nvidia yet, so we’ll have to see whether the GPU it delivers matches up to these leaked specs. Once the review samples land, we’ll do our own benchmarking and give you our verdict on whether the RTX 4060 Ti turns out to be the true mid-range monster the GPU market deserves.