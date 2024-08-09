Nvidia’s RTX 4070 drops to its lowest ever price, but only in the UK

Here’s some awesome news if you live in the UK, and you’re looking to upgrade your GPU. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 can now be bought for just £450 (~$478 accounting for tax differences), thanks to this amazing graphics card deal at Overclockers. That’s an incredible price for this GPU, which was priced at $599 (£589) when it first launched in 2023.

The vanilla Nvidia RTX 4070 has since been usurped by the new RTX 4070 Super on our guide to the best graphics card, but it’s still a great all-round GPU, particularly at this price. In this case, the card in question is a white MSI Ventus 2X OC model, which not only looks good but also overclocks the GPU to a 2,520MHz boost clock, giving you a 45MHz bump over the standard specs.

In our Nvidia RTX 4070 review, we gave this GPU a solid score of 8/10, thanks to its strong ray tracing performance for the money, as well as its support for Nvidia DLSS 3, which includes frame-generation tech. It’s not just a great gaming GPU for 1080p, but it can also turn its hand at 1440p gaming. At 2,560 x 1,440, we’ve seen the RTX 4070 averaging 93fps in Total War: Warhammer 3 at Ultra settings, and it can even average 63fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at this resolution with the Ultra ray tracing preset if you enable frame generation.

There are some areas where the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has a better hand, as it has 4GB more VRAM, and also has generally stronger rasterization performance. However, in terms of the all-round picture, the RTX 4070 is a much better buy at this price, as it has stronger ray tracing performance, and DLSS 3 still has stronger game support than AMD’s competing FSR 3 frame generation tech right now.

Since it was first launched, the RTX 4070 has dropped from its original $599 launch price to $549, but we’ve never seen its price dip this low before, and . If you want to get a new mid-range GPU that can handle 1440p gaming, complete with ray tracing, then now is a great time to pick up a new RTX 4070 card by clicking this link here. You’ll need to be quick, though, as Overclockers tells us that this deal will only be live until the middle of next week (around August 14).

If you’re looking for more gaming power, make sure you also check out our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which gives you enough grunt to play your games at 4K.