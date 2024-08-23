Nvidia’s new slower RTX 4070 arriving without a price drop, says leak

Nvidia is set to introduce a new version of its RTX 4070 that uses slower GDDR6, rather than GDDR6X memory, and the first of those cards has been spotted revealing that despite having slightly slower memory, the new card won’t be any cheaper than existing models. The new Nvidia RTX 4070 V2 GDDR6 cards are listed as having the same $549 MSRP as other RTX 4070 cards.

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 being one of the best graphics card options out there in its price range, the fact that users might suddenly be getting a downgraded version could seriously dent its appeal.

The new cards are two models made by Gigabyte, and they have been revealed by tech news site, Videocardz, based on “information that we have.” The site shows a model called the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce 2X V2 OC 12G GDDR6 with model number GV-N4070WF2OCV2-12GD and a second model that isn’t named explicitly but has the model number GV-N4070GAMING2OCV2-12GD. The former of these two cards is a twin-fanned card while the latter is a triple-fanned card.

We can see from the images the site provides of the packaging of the Windforce card (shown above) that the labeling clearly states the V2 and GDDR6 aspects of the card in the model name, but there’s seemingly no explicit mention that it’s not essentially a normal RTX 4070.

What’s more, Videocardz claims the price listed for the new cards is $549, which is the same as existing entry level RTX 4070 models. Given that the expectation is these cards will have memory that’s a few percentage points slower than that of existing RTX 4070 cards, for this difference to not be reflected at least a tiny bit in the price of the cards is a tough pill to swallow.

Still, this is the first apparent launch of these new cards we’ve yet seen and it is still a leak, rather than an official announcement, so not only could we see other card manufacturers take a different approach but we could see different final pricing from Nvidia.

As for when we might see more announcements regarding these cards, a September release date is expected for them so we should hear more very soon.

For more on why we otherwise think the RTX 4070 is a solid buy for its price, check out our RTX 4070 review and our RTX 4070 Super review too.