Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card could be on shelves by April

Nvidia is seemingly making RTX 4070 release date plans, as the gaming PC giant has apparently shared launch information with board partners. As you’d expect, the finer details are under embargo, but insider information suggests the mid-range Geforce GPU could arrive in just a few months’ time.

If and when the Nvidia RTX 4070 joins the best graphics card race, it’ll be running behind its Lovelace siblings. Our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review covers why the company’s middle-ground release is really only a midrange GPU by name, as its price and performance place it in a premium realm. Both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are also what we’d consider enthusiast-grade options, so many are still waiting on cheaper cards with DLSS 3 superpowers.

We’re still waiting for more information on the later Nvidia GeForce graphics card, but information obtained by Videocardz suggests the RTX 4070 is imminent. According to the publication, the GPU will finally arrive in April 2023, meaning the launch could happen before Spring is out.

Naturally, it’s always best to keep that usual grain of salt handy when talking about Nvidia graphics card leaks. The green team is notorious for changing its release date plans at the last minute, and the early RTX 4070 launch details are anything but set in stone. That said, the fact the information exists at all is a promising sign, especially if you’ve been waiting for something about the midrange card since October last year.

Nvidia is arguably still too preoccupied with the premium GPU scene, as we’re still waiting for word on cards like the RTX 4060 and 4050. Rumours hint that we’ll actually see an RTX 4060 Ti release before the former – a move that may add more salt into the wound for budget PC gamers.

That’s providing the firm sticks with its current pattern of RTX 4000 MSRPs, as the Lovelace lineup currently costs substantially more than RTX 3000 at launch. However, the RTX 4070 Ti arrived with a lower price tag than expected, so perhaps the firm will surprise us later this year.