Nvidia RTX 4070 – release date, price, spec, and benchmarks

The Nvidia RTX 4070 won’t be the best graphics card in terms of specs, but if you’re looking to balance price and performance, it could be a winning solution. Just like the GeForce RTX 3070, the green team’s next-gen GPU should pair nicely with mid-range gaming PCs, and it might even transform your rig into a ray tracing powerhouse without costing as much as the RTX 4080.

The prospect of grabbing an RTX 4070 on release may feel daunting, especially since component shortages have hampered the cost and availability of the current-gen RTX 3070. However, Nvidia has reportedly invested $10 billion in securing RTX 4000 components, which may help tackle the stock scarcity situation. The computing giant is also looking into refining its manufacturing processes, as the green team’s next-gen GPUs will be fabricated by TSMC instead of Samsung.

If your rig is still rocking a GeForce GTX graphics card, or you’ve been waiting around for an RTX refresh, you’re probably considering jumping straight to Nvidia’s next-gen contender. To help you make your next gaming machine move, we’ve compiled everything we know about potential RTX 4070 price, release date, specs, and benchmarks before the GPU arrives.

Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s RTX 4070 GPU:

Nvidia RTX 4070 price

The RTX 4070 hasn’t got a price tag yet, but it should cost less than Nvidia’s RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards. It’s not particularly easy to predict next-gen RTX prices, especially since increased production costs and inflation have raised gaming PC costs to an all-time high. That said, GPUs are starting to get cheaper again, so the RTX 4070 could cost $499 USD, matching the MSRP of the RTX 3070 and RTX 2070.

Nvidia RTX 4070 release date

Industry insiders believe the RTX 4070 will arrive alongside other RTX 4000 cards in September 2022, but Nvidia hasn’t officially announced its next-gen lineup. While you should take any next-gen GPU arrival guestimates with a hearty grain of salt, the company tends to unveil a new graphics card every two years. The RTX 3000 series made its debut back in 2020, which means we might see a successor pop up soon if the company is still marching to its own release date rhythm.

Lovelace will be available in September. https://t.co/21gkJrmXLu — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 23, 2022

We’re still not sure exactly when the RTX 4070 will be announced, but if the rumour mill’s September release date claims hold true, we could see Nvidia present the RTX 4000 series this summer. E3 2022 is no longer a thing, so if Nvidia’s saving its next-gen GPU release for a big event, it’ll likely be Summer Games Fest. Of course, this is mere speculation, so make sure to keep a salt shaker nearby when adding any RTX 4070 release date info to your diary.

Nvidia RTX 4070 spec

Nvidia is keeping its next-gen GPU under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped RTX 4070 specs from reaching the outside world. According to leaks relayed by Digitimes, the RTX 4000 GPU will use a TSMC 5nm process instead of 8nm nodes. This should help Nvidia improve its graphics card capabilities tenfold, as it allows the company to use more transistors than on the RTX 3070.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 specs VRAM (GDDR6) 16GB CUDA cores 9,728 Ray tracing cores 76 Tensor Cores 304 Bus Width 192

Hardwaretimes claims that while both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 will pack 16GB VRAM, the former won’t wield GDDR6X memory. Instead, the Lovelace GPU will use the same GDDR6 modules as the RTX 3070, meaning it might not be as speedy as its higher spec’d counterparts.

Nvidia RTX 4070 benchmarks

Expect RTX 4070 benchmarks and reviews will eventually reveal the graphics card’s abilities, but we’ll need to make do with leaks and whispers for now. Moore’s Law is Dead says the RTX 4070’s AD103 GPU is 10-30% faster than the RTX 3090, and up to 50% quicker when dealing with intense workloads like ray tracing. This means the mid-tier chip could trump current high-end cards, but keep in mind that these metrics are hypothetical and based on early figures.

Both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 supposedly come with ravenous power requirements, but it might be easier to satiate the RTX 4070. The graphics card will likely still use the same 12-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector, but its comparative RTX 3090 performance might be matched with a similar 350W TDP. So, if your rig’s using one of the best power supplies for RTX 3000 cards, your RTX 4070 upgrade probably won’t require a shiny new PSU.

