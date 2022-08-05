Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU leak gives RTX 4080 a CUDA core chop

An Nvidia RTX 4080 potential specs update has arrived, and the upcoming GeForce graphics card will seemingly arrive with fewer CUDA cores than previously anticipated. The rest of the RTX 4000 GPU’s specs appear to be safe for now, but the tweak suggests the green team’s gaming PC plans still aren’t set in stone.

The latest RTX 4080 leak, just like most other RTX 4000 leaks, comes courtesy of Kopite7kimi, who lists revised specs based on insider information. Again, the AD102 configuration hasn’t completely changed, but it’ll now supposedly pack 9,728 CUDA core instead of 10,240.

This isn’t the first RTX 4080 downgrade, as earlier spec predictions point towards a whopping 14,080 CUDA cores. However, the latest information retains the notion that’ll come equipped with 16GB GDDR6X VRAM, a 256-bit memory bus, and a total power draw of 420W.

It’s worth reiterating that Nvidia’s RTX 4000 ambitions are still subject to change, so we’d advise waiting for an official announcement before clinging to specific specs. The RTX 4070 is also set to arrive with revised specs, as it’ll now rock 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and can allegedly keep up with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The next best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia are on the horizon, and both lineups are expected to launch in the next few months. While the Lisa Su has confirmed high-end Radeon cards will arrive “later this year,” the rumour mill can’t make up its mind about a next-gen GeForce ETA.

Insiders believe the RTX 4090 will arrive first, but there’s reason to believe it’ll be the only RTX 4000 GPU to arrive in 2022. That means we might need to wait till next year for the RTX 4060, RTX 4070, and RTX 4080, but when you consider the mixed-up nature of current speculation, it’s best to just wait for something official.