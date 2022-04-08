Nvidia RTX 4080 – release date, price, spec, and benchmarks

The upcoming Nvidia RTX 4080 could be the best graphics card money can buy, especially if you find the potential price of the RTX 4090 offputting. While it won’t be top in terms of spec, the RTX 3080 successor should still offer enthusiast levels of performance that stretch beyond the boundaries of mid-tier options.

PC gamers may feel pessimistic about grabbing an RTX 4080 graphics card later this year, as it’s widely believed that GPU and CPU shortages will persist until 2023. To get ahead of the manufacturing curve, Nvidia has reportedly spent $10 billion securing RTX 4000 series components, which might translate to increased launch availability. The green team is also gunning to smooth out manufacturing, as TSMC will replace Samsung as the company’s sole chip fabricator.

Chip politics and manufacturing mumbo-jumbo aside, you’re probably eager to learn more about Nvidia’s next-gen graphics card. To help shallow the waters of the speculation sea, we’ve gathered everything we know so far about RTX 4090 price, release date, specs, and benchmarks, as it may be the GPU for you.

Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU:

Nvidia RTX 4080 price

The GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t got an official price yet, and current graphics card costs across the board continue to fluctuate. This makes pricing predictions particularly difficult, as the MSRP of Nvidia’s RTX 4000 GPU lineup might fall away from established trends. That said, if pricing returns to normal, the RTX 4080 could cost $699 USD, just like Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 GPUs.

Nvidia RTX 4080 release date

It’s widely believed that the Nvidia RTX 4080 will arrive in September 2022, but Nvidia’s keeping the official RTX 4000 series release date close to its chest. The company traditionally releases next-gen graphics cards every two years, with the current-gen RTX 3000 series making its debut back in 2020. Naturally, this bolsters claims that new Lovelace architecture will emerge this year, but you should still take any word of the GPU’s arrival with a hearty grain of salt.

The rumour mill’s RTX 4090 release date rumbles don’t specify when the GPU will be announced, meaning an unveiling could happen at an event like Summer Games Fest. Again, you should probably ingest such speculation with lots of sodium, but if you’re holding out for a new Nvidia GPU, these predictions may help you plan your next gaming PC upgrade.

Nvidia RTX 4080 specs

Just like the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 wields Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace architecture, and both graphics cards use the same AD102 GPU. According to harukaze5719, the chip features 71% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3000 series.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 specs VRAM (GDDR6X) 16GB CUDA cores 14,080 Ray tracing cores 144 Tensor Cores 440 Bus Width 256

Nvidia’s high-end graphics card also comes equipped with a new 12-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector, designed to receive 600W from PSUs over a single cable. So, if you’re planning to switch out your current GPU, you might need to either upgrade your power supply or grab an adapter that converts 6+2 configurations.

Nvidia RTX 4080 benchmarks

The true abilities of Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series are largely shrouded in mystery, but leaks help give us an idea of what to expect in terms of RTX 4080 benchmarks. Insiders close to Moore’s Law is Dead say the AD102 GPU boasts a 60-80% performance increase, which should help us boost fps at even higher resolutions.

That's just a rumor.

I've heard 450/600/800W for 80/80Ti/90 before.

But everything is not confirmed. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) February 23, 2022

In terms of power consumption, rumours relayed by Kopite7kimi suggest the RTX 4080 come with a TDP of 450W. If you’re already rocking a high wattage power supply, you probably won’t need to fork out for a replacement. However, the graphics card’s AD102 can apparently guzzle an egregious 850W, so the GPU could potentially match the RTX 4090’s greed.

