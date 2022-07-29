Nvidia RTX 4080 TimeSpy Extreme score estimates look promising

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 should offer the lion’s share of RTX 4090 performance for a much lower cost, but team green has thus managed to successfully keep any benchmarks of the graphics card under lock and key. However, this hasn’t stopped one intrepid leaker from creating estimated TimeSpy Extreme scores for the GPU based on its rumoured specs.

In their latest contribution to the RTX 4000 rumour mill, kopite7kimi believes that the RTX 4080 should be able to achieve a score greater than 15,000 in the benchmark. As an added bonus, they’ve also estimated that the RTX 4070 should be able to come in at a slightly lower 10,000.

While these estimates are understandably not quite as high as the RTX 4090’s scores that may almost double those of the RTX 3090, they still indicate that the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 will likely be very performant GPUs. In fact, if you can’t fork out for team green’s best graphics card when it arrives on the scene, its cheaper siblings could offer you 52-79% of RTX 4090 performance.

Until Nvidia pulls back the veil on any of these graphics cards, we can’t know anything for certain about how they’ll perform in TimeSpy Extreme or against AMD RDNA 3 GPUs. For now, take this news with a pinch of salt and hope that these impressive results come to fruition.