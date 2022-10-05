Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU pumps out over 500fps in Overwatch 2

The Nvidia RTX 4090 could boost competitive frame rates to new heights, as the flagship can apparently reach over 500fps in Overwatch 2. Benchmarks suggest you won’t even have to reduce resolution, as the card can reach the lofty GPU performance heights at 1440p.

Over on the GeForce blog, Nvidia shares in-house RTX 4090 Overwatch 2 performance stats. According to the data, the RTX 4000 GPU achieves 507fps at 1440p, while the RTX 4080 16GB pushes out 368fps. In addition, the GPU giant includes RTX 3000 frame rates, but oddly avoids sharing comparative RTX 3090 Ti stats.

Naturally, both of the green team’s RTX 4000 front runners should pair nicely with the best gaming monitor for esports, especially if they can boost fps to match 360Hz panels. However, there’s still a significant frame rate gap between the two cards, and the RTX 4080 12GB is even further behind at 296fps.

That’s not to say the RTX 4080 12GB won’t rank among the best graphics card contenders, but it certainly feels like the card was meant to be the RTX 4070. Of course, it’s worth taking Nvidia’s own benchmarks with a grain of salt, as independent testing and reviews should help paint a better performance picture.

The latest post may flaunt RTX 4090 frame rates like a GPU peacock, but the figures also highlight the power of Nvidia Reflex. The next-gen graphics card’s 500fps achievement is presented alongside 8ms system latency stats, which will ultimately help give competitive Overwatch 2 players an edge.

The RTX 4090 isn’t the only GPU coming on October 12, as the Intel Arc A770 and A750 will make their debut within the cheap gaming PC scene. While CPU requirements seemingly spell trouble for older rigs, the RTX 3060 rival’s price point could entice budget players to switch sides.